Home >News >India >PM Modi dials Sri Lankan President, discuss topical developments

PM Modi dials Sri Lankan President, discuss topical developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums
  • During the call, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy, the PMO further added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. The two reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. The two reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

The Prime Minister's Office said in its statement, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges. The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy, the PMO further added.

Later the Prime Minister took to Twitter to say: Had a telephone conversation with President @GotabayaR. We discussed issues relevant to our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the context of COVID-19.

