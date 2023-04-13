PM Modi dials UK's Rishi Sunak amid embassy vandalism row, issues G20 invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart on Thursday evening, discussing a slew of bilaterial issues. The interaction came in the wake of protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists. The PM also issued an invite for the upcoming G20 summit and raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK.

"Pleased to speak with UK PM Rishi Sunak. Extended Baisakhi greetings to him, and new year greetings to the vibrant Indian community in the UK. We reviewed progress on a number of issues to further strengthen India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including FTA," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Discussing the India-UK Roadmap 2030, the two leaders also agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

New Delhi has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside its mission in London and elsewhere in the United States and Canada. Earlier this week a report claimed that India had halted FTA negotiations and sought tougher action against pro-Khalistan groups behind last month's attack on the Indian High Commission in London. Both countries had refuted the assertion.

PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and calls for strong action against anti-India elements. As per a readout of the call, Downing Street said that Sunak reiterated his condemnation of the “unacceptable" violence outside the Indian High Commission in London last month and updated Modi on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian diplomatic staff.

