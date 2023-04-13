PM Modi dials UK's Rishi Sunak amid embassy vandalism row, issues G20 invite

PM Modi dials UK's Rishi Sunak amid embassy vandalism row, issues G20 invite1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:54 PM IST
The phone call came against the backdrop of a media report earlier this week that claimed that India had halted the FTA negotiations with the UK until it sees tougher action against pro-Khalistan groups behind the attack on the Indian High Commission in London last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart on Thursday evening, discussing a slew of bilaterial issues. The interaction came in the wake of protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists. The PM also issued an invite for the upcoming G20 summit and raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×