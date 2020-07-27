Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi dials Usman Saifi, class 12 topper from UP's Amroha
Usman Saifi, who topped Class 12 board exam

PM Modi dials Usman Saifi, class 12 topper from UP's Amroha

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST Staff Writer

Saifi, who is a resident of UP's Amroha, said, 'I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends.'

Usman Saifi, who topped Class 12 board exam, was on cloud nine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Usman Saifi, who topped Class 12 board exam, was on cloud nine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Saifi, who is a resident of UP's Amroha, said, "I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends."

Saifi, who is a resident of UP's Amroha, said, "I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I was not able to believe that I am speaking to world's best leader," he added.

The Prime Minister, during his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, interacted with youngsters from various parts of the country who have recently passed their board exams.

He spoke to Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated them for their success.

"There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country," Modi said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated