PM Modi directly insulted me…: Rahul Gandhi on Gandhi-Nehru surname row
- Rahul Gandhi claimed that parts of his speech in Parliament were removed while the alleged insult of the Congress party by the Prime Minister remained on record.
Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for ‘directly insulting him’ on the Gandhi-Nehru surname controversy stating that ‘He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru’. The senior Congress leader also slammed PM Modi for his purported connections with billionaire Gautam Adani saying the Prime Minister's ‘hands were shaking while drinking water’ during his Parliament speech.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×