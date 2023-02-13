Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for ‘directly insulting him’ on the Gandhi-Nehru surname controversy stating that ‘He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru’. The senior Congress leader also slammed PM Modi for his purported connections with billionaire Gautam Adani saying the Prime Minister's ‘hands were shaking while drinking water’ during his Parliament speech.

Gandhi claimed that parts of his speech in Parliament were removed while the alleged insult of the Congress party by the Prime Minister remained on record.

During his speech in Parliament, Gandhi had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies. Gandhi claimed that he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said.

“Parts of my speech in Parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof," Gandhi said

Meanwhile, “The PM of the country directly insult me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru," he added.

He alleged that "Modi thinks that he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. He doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi".

The Congress leader claimed that the truth always comes out and urged people to look at his face and the Prime Minister's face during his speech in Parliament. He alleged that the PM's hands were shaking while drinking water and that it was important for everyone in this country to see the Parliament proceedings, comprehend what’s happening in the country and understand the “nexus between the PM and Mr Adani", the Congress leader alleged.

