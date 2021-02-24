Subscribe
PM Modi directs bureaucrats to expedite delayed infra projects
PM Modi directs bureaucrats to expedite delayed infra projects

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • Modi chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting and reviewed projects worth 44,545 crore
  • Modi also has asked officials to pay special attention to the quality of the roads that are being constructed under the rural roads scheme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed bureaucrats that the delayed projects should be expedited by the respective state governments and asked them to resolve all pending issues in a ‘time-bound manner’.

Modi chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting and reviewed projects worth 44,545 crore. The eight projects that were reviewed are related to 12 states, including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Prime Minister holds PRAGATI or Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation--monthly meetings with secretaries of the union government and chief secretaries of all state government to review the progress of projects under implementation. The meetings are held through video conference and helps Modi keep track of the progress, or lack of it, in hundreds of projects, especially in infrastructure, worth trillions of rupees.

“Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“A total of ten agenda items were discussed in the meeting of which eight are the projects and the rest are, a grievance relating to one scheme and one programme," it said.

Modi also has asked officials to pay special attention to the quality of the roads that are being constructed under the rural roads scheme.

In the previous 35 PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about 13.60 trillion, along with 51 schemes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors have been reviewed, the statement said.

