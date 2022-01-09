Omicron spread: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher Covid cases due to Omicron. Today, he chaired a high-level meeting to assess the pandemic situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination, the emergence of new variant Omicron and its public health implications.

India has witnessed sharp spike in its daily count due to new variant, Omicron. Today, the country reported nearly 1.6 lakh new Covid cases.

During the meet today, a detailed presentation highlighting the surge in cases currently being reported globally was given by the Secretary Health. This was followed by the status of Covid in India highlighting various States and Districts of concern, based on the surge in cases and high positivity being reported.

The PM stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and asked officials to maintain co-ordination regarding this with the states.

After detailed discussion, PM Modi directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM further exhorted the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate the factual information to the community at large. He said that a meeting with CMs be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

While conveying his gratitude for the services provided by healthcare workers in managing Covid so far, he suggested to ensure that the vaccination coverage through precaution dose for healthcare workers, front line workers should also be taken up in mission mode.

