Bring back mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine: PM Modi at CCS meet2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- PM Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, PM Modi directed that all possible efforts be made to bring back mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappaan, an MBBS student who died in shelling in war-torn Ukraine's Kharkiv.
Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district.
The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
PM Modi chairs CCS meeting
An official statement said that Modi was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.
"The prime minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of neighbouring countries, from Ukraine," it said.
The meeting was attended by a number of Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Srhingla also attended the meeting.
The Central government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine.
Four Central ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh, were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.
So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights.
Through 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.
