To ensure speedy implementation of welfare schemes in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to ensure full implementation of his government's welfare schemes within six months, reported PTI citing official sources. The centre will also launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ across all 2.7 lakh panchayats to ensure the implementation of schemes.

According to the news agency' report, the government campaign will begin after Diwali next month and is expected to be continued for several weeks. Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, specially fitted ‘raths’ will reach the beneficiaries across the country, officials told PTI.

Main focus of the implementation under the deadline is to rope in deserving beneficiaries who have still not got the benefits, PM Modi stressed in one of the cabinet meetings held lately. During a meeting with top officials, PM Narendra Modi underlined the need to expedite the saturation of welfare schemes.

"He said he wants all his schemes to reach full saturation in the next six months," a source said.

The drive for the full implementation of welfare scheme will ensure the saturation of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM KISAN, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana and the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, besides skill development schemes and the recently launched Vishwakarma Yojana, reported PTI.

There have been repeated emphasis by PM Modi on the need for saturation of welfare schemes. Such an approach also eliminates any discrimination and also takes out welfare initiatives to every deserving citizen, underlined PM Modi in one of the meetings.

The timing of the saturation drive coincides with the state assembly elections in five states. The state elections will be succeeded by the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May next year. Narendra Modi will be fighting for his third term as the Prime Minister after two-back to back victories in the general elections in 2014 and 2019.

