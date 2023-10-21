PM Modi directs welfare schemes' implementation in 6 months, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' to begin after Diwali
PM Modi directs welfare schemes' implementation in 6 months, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' to begin after Diwali
To ensure speedy implementation of welfare schemes in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to ensure full implementation of his government's welfare schemes within six months, reported PTI citing official sources. The centre will also launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ across all 2.7 lakh panchayats to ensure the implementation of schemes.