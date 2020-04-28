Asserting that close cooperation between India and Indonesia was important to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured Indonesian President Joko Widodo that India would do its best to ensure disruption-free supply of medical products traded between the two countries in these times of crisis.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to their nationals present in each other's countries, and agreed that their officials would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard, an official release said.

"Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President Jokowi," the prime minister tweeted.

As close maritime neighbours and compreshensive strategic partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis, Modi said.

The Indonesian president appreciated the facilitation provided by the Indian government for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia, the release said.

"The prime minister assured him that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries," it added.

The prime minister underlined the fact that Indonesia is an important maritime partner in India's extended neighbourhood, and the strength of the bilateral relationship would help both countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic, the release said.

Modi also conveyed greetings for the holy month of Ramzan to the president and to the friendly people of Indonesia.

Share Via