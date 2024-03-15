PM Modi discusses infra, energy cooperation with Bhutanese counterpart

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay on Thursday reviewed infrastructure and energy cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation," India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is Tobgay’s first official visit to any country since he assumed office as Bhutan’s premier for the second time in January.

Modi accepted Tobgay’s invitation to visit Bhutan next week. According to people aware of the matter, Modi will visit the Himalayan kingdom on 21 and 22 March.

The Bhutanese prime minister’s five-day visit to India is expected to focus on economic cooperation, with discussions anticipated on expanding rail links, energy connectivity, and border checkpoint enhancements. Tobgay will also visit Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Himalayan Kingdom receives a significant chunk of India’s foreign development assistance, with India committing increased support for the country’s 13th five-year plan.

Bhutan also aims to deepen economic linkages with India through the Gelephu Special Administrative Region project. Attracting investments into this marquee project has been a key focus for Bhutan and was featured during Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visits to India in 2023.

The two leaders are also expected to touch upon regional security issues, including Bhutan's ongoing border negotiations with China that has remained unsettled for the last few decades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhutan and China held the 25th round of boundary talks in October 2023 and signed a cooperation agreement on the responsibilities and functions of the joint technical team on the demarcation of the boundary. Experts believe that the border talks are also likely to pave the way for formal diplomatic ties between Beijing and Thimphu

