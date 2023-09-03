PM Modi dismisses China's objections over G20 event in Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Would be valid if…'1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
The remarks by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi come days after China and Pakistan objected to the organization of G20 events in Kashmir, which they called disputed
The G20 Leaders Summit is just days away and India is in full preparation mode for the organization of one of the biggest international events. Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed China's objections to organizing the G20 events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. In an interview with news agency PTI, PM Modi said that it is natural for India to hold G20 events in every part of its territory.