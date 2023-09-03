The G20 Leaders Summit is just days away and India is in full preparation mode for the organization of one of the biggest international events. Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed China's objections to organizing the G20 events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. In an interview with news agency PTI, PM Modi said that it is natural for India to hold G20 events in every part of its territory.

The remarks by the Prime Minister come days after China and Pakistan objected to the organization of G20 events in Kashmir, which they called “disputed." Notably, Pakistan is not a member of the G20 group but has joined China to share its objections.

In May 2023, India hosted the third G20 working group meeting on tourism in Srinagar, which was attended by delegates from all G20 countries except China. In March, a large number of G20 delegates also visited Arunachal Pradesh for a G20 event.

PM Modi asserted that G20 events were held across the length and breadth of India to showcase India's cultural and regional diversity on a global stage.

Q: Some of our neighbours raised objections to the venues of some of the meetings. What message did we send by hosting foreign leaders at G-20 in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, notwithstanding objection by Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister: I am surprised that PTI is asking such a question. Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?

PM Modi emphasized that during India's G20 Presidency, India will host over 220 meetings in 60 cities across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India. He added that in all these G20 meetings, more than 1 lakh participants from 125 nationalities would witness the skills of Indians.