Business News/ News / India/  Delhi HC to hear plea seeking dismissal of PM Modi from elections for 6 years: What's the case against him?
Delhi HC to hear plea seeking dismissal of PM Modi from elections for 6 years: What's the case against him?

Livemint

The petitioner accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes for the BJP in the name of religious deities and place of worships for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Shahjahanpur on Thursday. (BJP)
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Shahjahanpur on Thursday. (BJP)

The Delhi High Court is all set to hear a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for six years. The petitioner accused PM Modi of seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of religious deities and place of worships for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The plea was moved by lawyer Anand S Jondhale, Live Law reported. And the matter will be heard by Justice Sachin Datta on Friday, April 26.

What petitioner claimed against PM Modi?

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale sought a direction from the Election Commission to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years under Representation of Peoples Act.

He further sought to restrain the Prime Minister from seeking votes in the “name of religious deities and places of worship".

Jondhale had earlier filed a complaint before the Election Commission to register an FIR against PM Modi under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code and to disqualify him. However, he alleged that till date no action has been taken by the poll body in connection with the matter. Later, he filed the plea before the Delhi High Court.

As per the Constitution, Section 153 A has provisions to punish people who indulge in “wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion".

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 08:52 PM IST
