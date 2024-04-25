Delhi HC to hear plea seeking dismissal of PM Modi from elections for 6 years: What's the case against him?
The petitioner accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes for the BJP in the name of religious deities and place of worships for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The Delhi High Court is all set to hear a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for six years. The petitioner accused PM Modi of seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of religious deities and place of worships for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.