Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday distributed e-property cards to 1.71 lakh beneficiaries in 3,000 villages of Madhya Pradesh under a central scheme that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural areas.

The scheme -- SVAMITVA or Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas -- will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

SVAMITA, under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest survey using drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 24 April, National Panchayati Raj Day, after the successful completion of its pilot phase in nine states.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime Minister said availing loans from banks have become easier with the launch of the SVAMITVA scheme and that the card will become a vehicle of prosperity for villagers. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of freeing the country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust.

Modi said though it is often said that the soul of India resides in villages, even decades after Independence, the potential of villages was shackled. “The power of the villages, the land and the houses of the people of the village could not be fully utilized for their development. On the contrary, the energy, time and money of the people of the village were wasted in disputes, fights, illegal occupations over village land and houses," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said SVAMITVA is not just a scheme to provide property documents, but is also a new mantra for development and improving trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology. “The Udan Khatola (drone) that is flying in villages and localities for the survey is giving a new flight to the villages of India," he said.

He said the effort of the government for the last six-seven years is to make the poor free from dependence on anyone. “Now, money is being sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for small farming needs," he said.

Modi said a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) scheme for encouraging drone production in India has been announced so that a large number of modern drones are made in India and the country becomes self-reliant in this important area. He called upon scientists, engineers, software developers and start-up entrepreneurs to come forward to make low-cost drones in India.

