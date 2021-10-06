PM Modi distributes 1.7 lakh e-property cards in Madhya Pradesh

Modi said though it is often said that the soul of India resides in villages, even decades after Independence, the potential of villages was shackled. “The power of the villages, the land and the houses of the people of the village could not be fully utilized for their development. On the contrary, the energy, time and money of the people of the village were wasted in disputes, fights, illegal occupations over village land and houses," Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}