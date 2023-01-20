New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits across various departments of the government.

The prime minister congratulated the new appointees, said these employment opportunities will infuse a new ray of hope not just in the appointees but also among crores of families.

PM Modi said that Rozgar Melas will be organised regularly in NDA-ruled states and Union territories.

Assam had organised a Rozgar Mela on Thursday, and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand will also have one each very soon.

"Regular Rozgar Melas have become a mark of this government. They show that whatever resolution is taken by this government is realised," Modi said, adding that the transparency and speed of this recruitment process characterise every aspect of the function of the government .

“Transparent recruitment and promotion generate trust among the youth", he said.

The Rozgar Melas are expected to act as catalysts in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth. The aim is to appoint 10 lakh personnel in order to fulfill the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities.