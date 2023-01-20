PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Rozgar Melas are expected to act as catalysts in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth. The aim is to appoint 10 lakh personnel in order to fulfill the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits across various departments of the government.
