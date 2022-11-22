PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits under Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed 71,056 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development.
“The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh)," the PMO said.
“In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)," it added.
Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.
The Prime Minister also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.
According to a statement by the PMO, it will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.
They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it said.
