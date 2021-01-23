Ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the two poll-bound states today to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata and distribute land allotment papers to indigenous people in Assam.

Under the state government's programme, PM Modi distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to over one lakh beneficiaries in Sivasagar.

"...There are lakhs who did not have any documentation of their land. But now, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji and his government have worked to ensure that people get their recognition," the Prime Minister said.

"Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land," PM Modi said reiterating his government's commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said PM Modi is the biggest well-wisher of Assam and its people. The development of Assam and the northeast region is due to his support, he said.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

"The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the PMO release stated.

Later, PM Modi will fly to Kolkata to inaugurate a permanent museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also address an event in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. The polls to the legislative assembly in Assam and Bengal are just a few months away.

