And pledging to make India a developed country in the next 25 years he pointed out that the country will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to attain excellence in science and technology, set up industries, and attain food and energy security. He said billions of dollars in investment were flowing into the country turning it into a manufacturing hub. “"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.