PM Modi delivered his I-Day speech from Red Fort wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green
It was a message right from the heart that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on India's 76th Independence Day. Unlike every year, the Prime Minister on Monday ditched the teleprompter and took help from paper notes during his 9th I-Day speech delivered from the Red Fort.
PM Modi's speech today morning lasted for 83 minutes where he spoke about India’s potential, the need for a unified force, respecting women and lauded the freedom fighters who contributed to the nation’s freedom.
Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Modi said the journey of the past 75 years had seen ups and downs with India battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to remove any trace of colonial mindset.
And pledging to make India a developed country in the next 25 years he pointed out that the country will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to attain excellence in science and technology, set up industries, and attain food and energy security. He said billions of dollars in investment were flowing into the country turning it into a manufacturing hub. “"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
5 point agenda for next 25 years:
Setting 5-point agenda for the next 25 years, he notified "For the next 25 years, we need to focus on the five resolutions – developing India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties."
"The nation should now only be setting big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less," Modi said, urging the youth to dedicate the next 25 years to the development of the nation.
The prime minister said more than hundred years of colonial rule had the country in the grip of a slave mindset.
"We have to get rid of even the traces of this slave mindset," he said.
Modi also asked the countrymen to take pride in India's glorious heritage, which promotes the habit of change according to the times.
"The fourth resolution is that of unity and integrity. Unity among 130 crore Indians. The strength of unity, which forms the basis of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)," Modi said.
He said the world looked at India with pride and hope and as a problem-solver. "The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," he said.
Speaking about the spirit of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative for the past three days, PM Modi said, it is about “awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart."
