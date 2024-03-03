Urging for a countrywide fund contribution for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated ₹2,000 to the party fund. Sharing a post on microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), the prime minister wrote “I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat." I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp! https://nm-4.com/donation" the prime minister posted. The prime minister stated the importance of collective participation in nation-building endeavours and urged individuals to join the "Donation For Nation Building" initiative via the NaMoApp. Also Read | Dr Harsh Vardhan quits politics: Former Health Minister returning to his ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar Earlier on Friday, the BJP kicked off a donation campaign called #DonationForNationBuilding ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled this year. Party president JP Nadda shared the information on platform X. He wrote, “I have donated to the BJP to pledge my individual support to PM Modi's visions for making India a Viksit Bharat."

The BJP president also urged the party supporters to contribute to NaMo app.

In February, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) told PTI that six national parties have declared a total income of nearly ₹3,077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, with the BJP getting the maximum share of around ₹2,361 crore.

The ruling BJP's income constitutes 76.73% of the total income of the six national parties during FY 2022-23, it said. The BJP received ₹1294.15 crore through electoral bonds.

Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the BJP's income increased by 23.15% or ₹443.724 crore from ₹1,917.12 crore to ₹2,360.84, the ADR said adding that the party declared a total income of ₹2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68%, which comes to ₹1,361.684 crore of the total income.

On 15 February, the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme calling it unconstitutional.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said that poll bonds are violative of fundamental rights and they are not the only way to curb black money.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!