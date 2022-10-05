OPEN APP

PM Modi dons Himachali cap and shawl, in tune with Dussehra vibes

5 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 06:00 PM IST Livemint
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a visit to highly revered Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji's Rath during his visit to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for International Dussehra celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap on arrival to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects and inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, on Wednesday (Office of JP Nadda Twitter)
1/5Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap on arrival to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects and inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, on Wednesday (Office of JP Nadda Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi blows a ransingha (trumpet) at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, in Bilaspur on Wednesday.  (BJP Himachal Pradesh Twitter)
2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi blows a ransingha (trumpet) at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, in Bilaspur on Wednesday.  (BJP Himachal Pradesh Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects, in Bilaspur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
3/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects, in Bilaspur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
PM Modi addresses the ceremony for foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multiple projects, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.  (PTI)
4/5PM Modi addresses the ceremony for foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multiple projects, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.  (PTI)
PM Modi wears Himachali traditional attire for the celebrations
5/5PM Modi wears Himachali traditional attire for the celebrations
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout