PM Modi dons Himachali cap and shawl, in tune with Dussehra vibes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a visit to highly revered Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji's Rath during his visit to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for International Dussehra celebrations 1/5Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap on arrival to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects and inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, on Wednesday 2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi blows a ransingha (trumpet) at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, in Bilaspur on Wednesday. 3/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the inauguration and stone-laying foundation ceremony of development projects, in Bilaspur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) 4/5PM Modi addresses the ceremony for foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multiple projects, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. 5/5PM Modi wears Himachali traditional attire for the celebrations