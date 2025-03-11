Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Mauritius Monday night on a two-day state visit. PM Modi will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12, among other engagements.

Mauritius Day is celebrated every year on March 12 to commemorate the country's independence from Britain in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi said that he looked forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership during his visit to elevate bilateral partnership and strengthen friendship for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region. He also called Mauritius a "close maritime neighbour, key partner in the Indian Ocean and a gateway to the African continent."

"At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," Modi said in a post on X.

Here is the complete itinerary of Prime Minister Modi during the two-day visit:

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that PM Modi will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day Celebrations and also meet Mauritian leadership and dignitaries.

PM Modi will be welcomed by Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his wife Veena Ramgoolam as well as several high dignitaries, including Deputy PM Paul Berenger, upon his arrival at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Port Louis on March 11, according to news agencies.

Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen told news agency ANI that the country is "pleased and extremely honoured" to have PM Modi's presence in Mauritius, and the two countries will look to further consolidate the "already excellent partnership" that exists between the two countries.

All 34 ministers will welcome PM Modi "You will see all the 34 ministers will be at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to welcome the Prime Minister with all the protocol, with all the pomp, in a way. And I'm sure that not only ministers, but in spite of the fact that it is going to be early morning, around 6 in the morning, I'm sure many Mauritians, citizens of Mauritius, will be present to welcome the Prime Minister because it is not every day that we have the visit of a man of such caliber. So, I think the whole Mauritian population will pay tribute to your Prime Minister. It's not only the members of cabinet," Narsinghen told ANI.

Rehana Mungly Gulbul, the first woman Chief Justice of the Mauritius Supreme Court, Speaker of the National Assembly Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra, Leader of the Opposition Joe Lesjongard, and Ritesh Ramphul, Foreign Minister, will also be present at the airport.

PM Modi will spend 33 hours in Mauritius. From the airport, the PM will leave for Hotel Oberoi, where he will stay.

Vistit to Pamplemousses Botanical Garden on Day 1 On the first day on March 11, PM Modi will visit the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden to participate in a ceremony to pay tribute at the Samadhis of the nation’s founding father and first prime minister Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Mauritian leader Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

The PM will then have lunch at the State House, hosted by Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool. In the evening, the PM will hold talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolamat the Treasury building.

A State Banquet will be held in the Indian PM’s honour, hosted by PM Navin Ramgoolam and his wife, Veena Ramgoolam, at the hotel Le Meridien, in Pointe-aux-Piments.

Call on Mauritius PM, President During his visit, PM Modi will call on the Mauritius President, and Prime Minister and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. Further, Mauritius forms an important part of India's Vision SAGAR, i.e., Security and growth for All in the Region," the MEA statement read.

PM Modi will hold talks with the leader of the National Assembly and the leader of the opposition.

National Day Celebrations on March 12 The National Day celebrations of Mauritius will be held on March 12 and PM Modi will be the Chief Guest of the occasion.

At around noon, PM Modi will attend the official flag-raising ceremony at the Champ-de-Mars. The Indian Naval Ship Imphal will participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations too.

"The ship will field a marching contingent, naval band and helicopter for the flypast at the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, will be the Chief Guest at the celebrations," the ministry of defence said in a statement.

A marching contingent from the Indian Navy along with an Indian Navy helicopter, Akash Ganga Skydiving Team from the Indian Air force and a team of NCC cadets will also participate in the celebration.

The PM will make a statement to the Press at Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall.

After the parade on March 12, the PM will visit Ganga Talao, Grand Bassin, a Hindu pilgrimage site. At post 2 pm there will be an Official ceremony at the State Lounge of the Airport, after which PM Modi will depart for India, according to news agency UNI.

PM Modi to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects PM Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, during his two-day state visit, news agency PTI said.

Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building, which was built at a cost of around USD 4.75 million. The project was initiated through an MoU signed in 2017.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, at a media briefing on Saturday, that the Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities will sign a technical agreement on exchanging information on white shipping during Prime Minister's visit.

"It will enable Indian and Mauritius authorities to cooperate in preventing illegal activities and improve Mauritius' maritime domain awareness in the region," he said.

The PM will participate in the e-inauguration of development projects funded by India, including the Cap Malheureux Health Centre and other infrastructures in Mauritius.

The two sides will also sign several agreements in the field of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises, he said.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a framework for cooperating in maritime zone management and ocean observation and research, Misri said.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties.

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Financial Crime Commission of Mauritius will sign an MoU on combating financial crimes during Modi's visit, according to a news report in NDTV. The agreement is aimed at enhancing cooperation in intelligence and technical assistance to combat money laundering and related crimes.