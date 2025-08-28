PM Modi embarks on visits to Japan and China, says confident of furthering ‘national interests and priorities’

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embarked on his two-day visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, saying that his trip will focus on shaping the next phase of ties between New Delhi and Tokyo.

PM Narendra Modi, who will be in Japan from 29 August to 30 August, will meet the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba where the two leaders will focus on further bolstering relationship between the two countries.

“During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years,” PM Modi said in his departing note.

The two leaders will strive to give “new wings” to the India-Japan relationship, expand scope and ambition of the economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors, he said.

“The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples,” PM Modi said.

The Indian diaspora is already waiting for the Prime Minister's visit, ANI reported.

“As an India, I feel very happy that PM Modi is visiting here... This will strengthen the India-Japan relationship,” an Indian in Japan was quoted by ANI as saying.

PM Modi on China visit At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will be in Japan from August 29 to 30, and then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Talking about his China visit, Narendra Modi said he will be in Tianjin on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and is looking forward to meet him as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges,” he said.

India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation, he said.