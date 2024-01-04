comScore
PM Modi 'embraces adventure' in Lakshadweep, shares exquisite pictures from snorkeling experience | See Pics
PM Modi ‘embraces adventure’ in Lakshadweep, shares exquisite pictures from snorkeling experience | See Pics

 Devesh Kumar

PM Modi said he is still in awe of the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep and the incredible warmth of its people

PM Modi also described his experience of the morning walks along the pristine beaches (Mint/Agencies )Premium
PM Modi also described his experience of the morning walks along the pristine beaches (Mint/Agencies )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep but still seems to be in the euphoria of the beauty of the scenic islands. While sharing some exquisite pictures through his X handle on Thursday, PM Modi said he is still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. During his time in the Union Territory, PM Modi also took the opportunity to try some adventure and shared pictures from his snorkeling experience.

“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...," PM Modi said in a post on X as he shared the pictures from his Lakshadweep vist.

PM Modi described his experience of the morning walks along the pristine beaches and called it a “moment of pure bliss." 

Development projects worth over 1,150 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep. He launched the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) initiative, aiming to address the issue of sluggish internet speeds in the Union Territory.

Additionally, PM Modi marked the commencement of operations at the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) facility in Kadmat, designed to generate 150,000 liters of potable water daily. Furthermore, the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) were inaugurated, ensuring that every household in Agatti and Minicoy islands now has access to functional tap connections.

PM Modi also unveiled the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep in the form of the solar power plant at Kavaratti. The other development projects include the renovation of the Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 04:22 PM IST
