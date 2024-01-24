PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron to hold talks in Jaipur, to explore pink city on Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron will kick-start his two-day visit to India in Jaipur on Thursday i.e. January 25. He will begin his state visit by touring Amber Fort, the iconic Hawa Mahal and astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar. The French president will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both leaders will tour the pink city together.