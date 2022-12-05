PM Modi emphasises on use of latest tech to track economic offenders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed on Monday that India is a 'leading voice' for a coordinated international effort in intelligence, investigation, and indictment of fugitive economic offenders and organized crime syndicates. PM Modi's message came on the occasion of the 65th foundation day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and he stressed on the adaptation of global best practices for revenue intelligence officers, in order to help them track down economic offenders and protect the economic interests of India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}