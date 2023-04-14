New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized the judiciary’s crucial role in meeting Indian citizens’ aspirations. Modi, addressing Gauhati High Court’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, said that the Indian Constitution expects the development of a strong, vibrant, and modern legal system, highlighting the combined responsibility of the legislature, judiciary, and executive.

He cited the abolition of outdated laws as an example, stating, “We repealed thousands of archaic laws, reduced compliances." Modi said that about 2,000 such laws and over 40,000 compliances were discontinued, leading to a decrease in court cases.

The prime minister also underscored technology’s potential in modernizing the country’s justice delivery system. He praised the Supreme Court’s e-committee and discussed the e-court mission’s third phase, as well as international efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into the judicial system.

PM Modi suggested using AI to improve ease of justice for citizens and encouraged the use of simpler language in both legislation and court proceedings.