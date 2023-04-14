PM Modi says strong, sensitive judiciary crucial for meeting aspirations of Indians1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:57 PM IST
The prime minister also underscored technology’s potential in modernizing the country’s justice delivery system.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized the judiciary’s crucial role in meeting Indian citizens’ aspirations. Modi, addressing Gauhati High Court’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, said that the Indian Constitution expects the development of a strong, vibrant, and modern legal system, highlighting the combined responsibility of the legislature, judiciary, and executive.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×