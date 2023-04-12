New education policy meets requirements of modern, developed India: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
The prime minister expressed delight that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of recruiting candidates for more than 1 lakh government posts this year including 60,000 teachers.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the central government has implemented the new National Education Policy (NEP) keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India.
