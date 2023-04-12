New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the central government has implemented the new National Education Policy (NEP) keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India.

“The policy lays emphasis on the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture and promotion of Indian values," he said, noting the important role of teachers in implementing this policy effectively.

Addressing a programme for newly-inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister remarked that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in the state is going on at a fast pace where thousands of youths have been recruited on various posts by organizing employment fairs in different districts.

He said that more than 22,400 youths have been recruited as teachers.

The prime minister expressed delight that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of recruiting candidates for more than 1 lakh government posts this year including 60,000 teachers.

The prime minister highlighted that the government lays special emphasis on skill development to promote employment and self-employment. He informed that skill development centres have been opened across the country to provide training to the youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.