PM Modi enquires about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, assures all possible help

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU ward of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The 82-year-old's health condition is stable but he is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the party in a statement on Sunday. He has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, the sources said, adding that the SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

