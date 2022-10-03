PM Modi enquires about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, assures all possible help

Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health. He also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav who is currently admitted to the ICU of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after his health deteriorated. The Prime Minister assured all possible help and assistance to him, according to the news agency ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health. According to information provided by the UP government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch, as per PTI reports.
In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life."
Another Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also prayed for a speedy recovery of the 82-year-old leader.
"Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about netaji's health will be given from time to time," the SP wrote on its official Twitter handle.
Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU ward of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The 82-year-old's health condition is stable but he is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the party in a statement on Sunday. He has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, the sources said, adding that the SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July as well.
Family members of the SP patriarch are reaching Gurugram to check on his health, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is there, Akhilesh Yadav also visited the hospital, party sources told PTI. They added that the party workers have been advised not to rush to Gurugram.
According to hospital sources as quoted by PTI, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called on Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father's health.
In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."
