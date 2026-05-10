Security alert issued after gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's event venue in Bengaluru

Two gelatin sticks were reportedly found nearly three kilometres away from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 10), police said. A security alert was triggered after the information was received.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, was quoted by ANI as saying that the gelatin sticks were found near a footpath in the city during the security checks before the arrival of the Prime Minister.

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An investigation is underway regarding the suspicious incident.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's event venue in Bengaluru? ⌵ Two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometers away from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event in Bengaluru. Gelatin sticks are cheap explosive materials used for mining and construction, requiring detonators to explode. 2 Why was there a security alert in Bengaluru? ⌵ A security alert was triggered in Bengaluru after two gelatin sticks were found near a footpath during security checks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for an event. 3 What is the purpose of gelatin sticks? ⌵ Gelatin sticks are explosive materials commonly used in industries for mining and construction purposes, such as building structures, roads, and tunnels. 4 What was PM Modi's agenda in Bengaluru? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi participated in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre. 5 How are gelatin sticks detonated? ⌵ By themselves, gelatin sticks are explosive cartridges that cannot be exploded without an initiating system, specifically detonators.

Further details are awaited.

What are gelatin sticks? Gelatin sticks are cheap explosive materials used by industries for the purpose of mining and construction-related work, like building structures, roads, rails and tunnels etc. By itself, an explosive cartridge of gelatin sticks cannot be exploded without any initiating system, i.e. detonators.

PM Modi in Karnataka PM Modi visited Karnataka on Sunday to participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later travelled to Hyderabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore.

Addressing the gathering during The Art of Living programme, PM Modi said that India's spiritual values have influenced people across the world, highlighting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's contribution to raising awareness about India's traditions.

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Also Read | Uttarakhand: Over 160 gelatin sticks recovered near school in Almora

"Today, people across the world are influenced by India's spiritual values, and inspiration has continued to come from these ancient traditions. Inspired by the same spirit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sowed the seed of the Art of Living 45 years ago. Today, it stands before us like a vast banyan tree," he said.

"Any campaign succeeds only when the power of society joins it. Therefore, awakening the power of society for every such important mission is extremely essential. I have always believed that society is more powerful than politics and governments. Any government can succeed only when society itself actively participates in nation-building," he added.

Extending birthday greetings to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, PM Modi said, "Today is Gurudev's 70th birthday. When the centenary celebrations take place, I will come again to join them. Today, this divine and grand Dhyan Mandir has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear, and work is carried out with a spirit of service, every effort brings pleasant results."

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He inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being.

(With inputs from ANI)

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