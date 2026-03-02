PM Modi expresses concern over war in Middle East: ‘India believes in ending conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the escalating conflicts globally, stating that the current situation in West Asia remains a serious worry.

Reiterating New Delhi's long-standing position, Prime Minister Modi said India has always supported peace and stability and believes that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi also underscored that it is working closely with countries in the region to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals.

India's position on the many ongoing tensions worldwide is clear. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger," PM Modi said, speaking during a joint statement to the media with visiting Canadian PM Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

“The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work closely with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region,” the prime minister said amid escalating conflict in the Middle East after US-Israel attacks on Iran that led to the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last night, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US-Israel strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. During the call, Modi called for an early cessation of hostilities and conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments, emphasising that the safety of civilians must remain a priority.

What happened in the CCS meeting? PM Modi also chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Sunday to assess the evolving situation. The meeting reflected growing concern in New Delhi over the safety of Indian expatriates, travel disruptions and the wider geopolitical and economic consequences of the unfolding conflict.

Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the state oil giant, shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery on Monday following drone strikes in the facility, Reuters and Bloomberg report.

Reports of the closure sent Brent crude oil prices soaring by 9.32%.

According to a Reuters report quoting an official, the Ras Tanura refinery operated by Aramco was shut down as a precautionary measure. The situation was under control, the official said.

Iran’s top national security official has ruled out renewed negotiations with Washington, sharply escalating rhetoric as military confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel widens across the Middle East.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, dismissed reports of diplomatic outreach and accused President Donald Trump of driving regional instability through what he described as “delusional actions”.