Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 10 people due to fire in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", PM Modi tweeted.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 11 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital.

Following the incident, Thackeray spoke to district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and asked them to ensure that the victims should not face any problems in getting treatment.

The chief minister has also expressed condolences over the incident. Maharashtra government has announced ₹5 lakh each compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The blaze erupted in the ICU of the Ahmednagar hospital around 11 am on Saturday and killed 10 patients, who were undergoing treatment against coronavirus.

The incident is the latest in a series of such fires, some blamed on short circuits in electronic equipment, that have killed dozens of patients this year, including some in the richest state of Maharashtra, home to Ahmednagar.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital today.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said Collector was ordered to conduct the enquiry of the incident and to submit the report in a week's time.

There were 17 patients admitted in Covid-19 ICU centre of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official.

"The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," Bhosale said.

"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added.

