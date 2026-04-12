PM Modi expresses condolences over Asha Bhosle's death, calls her ‘iconic and versatile’ voice of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of India’s most legendary and versatile vocalists. He highlighted that her remarkable career, spanning many decades, greatly enriched India’s cultural legacy and moved audiences worldwide.

He also recalled her soulful and energetic musical contributions, noting that her voice remained timeless in its appeal. The Prime Minister shared that he would always value his personal interactions with her and extended heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and admirers, adding that her music will continue to inspire future generations.

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“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her,” PM Modi said on X.

He added, “My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”

Asha Bhosle death date Asha Bhosle died on 12 April, Sunday.

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Asha Bhosle cause of death According to ANI, while confirming the demise of the legendary singer, Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, 92, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to severe fatigue and a chest infection. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed the hospitalisation on social media and requested privacy for the family during this time.

Asha Bhosle songs Asha Bhosle, whose career spans more than eight decades, is the younger sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is widely celebrated for her extraordinary versatility, having performed across genres ranging from romantic tracks and ghazals to upbeat, peppy numbers.

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Some of her most famous songs include “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,” “In Ankhon Ki Masti,” “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Duniya Mein Logon Ko,” and “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main,” among many others.

Over her illustrious career, she is said to have recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages and lent her voice to several leading actresses, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, as well as South Indian stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. In 2023, she also performed in a special concert titled “ASHA@90: Live in Concert” held in Dubai, celebrating her 90th birthday.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X