PM Modi condoles victims of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane club fire, assures full state support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled victims of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane club fire that killed 25 and assured full state support after speaking to CM Pramod Sawant.

The blaze occurred around midnight and first responders rushed to the scene. Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment as authorities worked through the night to bring it under control.

He took to X and said, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident.

She said, “Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Sawant said he informed PM Modi of the current situation on the ground and the state government is providing all support to the affected families during this difficult time.

Goa club fire: State to conduct inquiry Sawant described the tragedy as "unfortunate" and mentioned stringent action would follow.

“The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law.…” Sawant stated.

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. He mentioned that at 12:04 am the police control room was informed about a fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora.

“A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members and identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six persons are injured and their treatment going on. Cause of fire is yet to ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken,” ANI quoted Goa Police as saying.

‘Need to conduct a safety audit’ Meanwhile, BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday sought a safety audit of all clubs in Goa, as per an ANI report.