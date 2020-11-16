Home >News >India >PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident
A file photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)
A file photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident

1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead,' PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi
  • Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.


Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout