PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020





Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via