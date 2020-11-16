PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident

PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 11:21 AM IST
- 'I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead,' PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi
- Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.
Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.
