PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.
Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.