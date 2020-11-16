Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident
A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi expresses condolences over the deaths in Mandi road accident

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead,' PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi
  • Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.

"News of a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has caused immense grief. Govt is involved in relief & rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.