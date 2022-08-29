PM Modi expresses condolences to families affected by floods in Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
PM Modi said he was ‘saddened to see the devastation’ caused by the floods in Pakistan
PM Modi said he was ‘saddened to see the devastation’ caused by the floods in Pakistan
Listen to this article
PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims of floods in Pakistan. He wrote he was saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. The prime minister also hoped for "an early restoration of normalcy" in Pakistan while extending his condolences to the victims of floods in Pakistan.