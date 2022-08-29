PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims of floods in Pakistan. He wrote he was saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. The prime minister also hoped for "an early restoration of normalcy" in Pakistan while extending his condolences to the victims of floods in Pakistan.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Pakistan has been grappling with heavy rains-induced floods with over 33 million people affected by the floods and over 1,061 dead so far.

The situation is so bad that all four of the country's provinces have been hit by floods and at least 72 of 110 districts in Pakistan declared calamity-hit.

The Pakistani government taking stock of the situation imposed a nationwide emergency and sought international help. The first batch of aid from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Turkey arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while taking cognizance of one of the drowned areas said, “I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today,"

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, has called the current crisis as a "climate catastrophe" while saying many districts are ‘beginning to look like they’re part of the ocean’.

Pakistan's agriculture sector has also been severely affected due to heavy rains and flooding of the fields. Pakistan's Central Bank has also acknowledged the impact of floods on agricultural output. It has forecasted the economic growth to fall from 6 percent last year to around 3-4 percent.

With thousands of people displaced from their homes and placed in shelter camps, Pakistani government has promised to rehabilitate all those who have lost their homes in the floods.