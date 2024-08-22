PM Modi expresses deep concern over ’struggle in Ukraine’, hails Poland’s role in rescuing Indian students

“Amid any problem, the loss of life of innocent people has become a challenge for the entire humanity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while speaking at a press meet Plan Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday.

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the struggle in Ukraine and West Asia is of deep concern for all of us. He said, "India strongly believes that the solution to any problem cannot be found in battlefield".

"Amid any problem, the loss of life of innocent people has become a challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy in solving the issues. PM Modi said India is ready to join hands with other friendly nations to assist," PM Modi said while speaking at a press meet Plan Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Poland counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday. "I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk," PM Modi posted on X.

During the meeting, the two leader "stock of the full range of India-Poland relations". PM Modi said, "We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI."

They also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. "It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the press meet on Thursday, PM Modi said people of India can never forget the help Poland extended in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

"We both agree that reforms in the United Nations and international institutions are the need of the hour to face global challenges. Terrorism is a big challenge for us. Climate change is a matter of common priority for us. We will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said

 

PM Modi also met President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. "We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," the Indian Prime Minister said.

