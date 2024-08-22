PM Modi expresses deep concern over ’struggle in Ukraine’, hails Poland’s role in rescuing Indian students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the struggle in Ukraine and West Asia is of deep concern for all of us. He said, "India strongly believes that the solution to any problem cannot be found in battlefield".

"Amid any problem, the loss of life of innocent people has become a challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy in solving the issues. PM Modi said India is ready to join hands with other friendly nations to assist," PM Modi said while speaking at a press meet Plan Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Poland counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday. "I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk," PM Modi posted on X.

PM @donaldtusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people. pic.twitter.com/aQmb4zvPWR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

During the meeting, the two leader "stock of the full range of India-Poland relations". PM Modi said, "We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI."

They also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. "It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Poland’s ruling coalition wants the central bank chief tried in court over hurting state interests

Speaking at the press meet on Thursday, PM Modi said people of India can never forget the help Poland extended in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

"We both agree that reforms in the United Nations and international institutions are the need of the hour to face global challenges. Terrorism is a big challenge for us. Climate change is a matter of common priority for us. We will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I want to thank PM Tusk for giving me a warm welcome in the beautiful city of Warsaw. You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have a huge contribution to enhancing the relationship between India and Poland. Today after… pic.twitter.com/KjeoRzWTnw — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024