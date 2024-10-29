PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme for people above 70 years; Delhi, Bengal excluded

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above on Tuesday.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above on Tuesday. "People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals; they will be given the 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card," PM Modi said at an event in Delhi on Tuesday.

An elderly person wanting avail the benefits of the scheme must hold an "Ayushman Vay Vandana Card".

The Prime Minister, however, said elderly in Delhi and Bengal won't be able to benefit from Ayushman Bharat as their governments are not implementing it for “political reasons.”

PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi on Tuesday to launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around 12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

"As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)," PM Modi launched the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. "This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income," a government press release stated.

This national health scheme aims to provide comprehensive coverage of up to 5 lakh for hospitalisation expenses. “But regrettably, political interests have hindered its implementation in your states [Delhi and Bengal],” PM Modi said.

"I extend my apologies to senior citizens aged 70 and above living in Delhi and West Bengal. Unfortunately, due to the state governments' decision not to participate in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, I will be unable to provide assistance," he said.

PM Modi said around 4 crore individuals have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "Our government has made a significant decision to bear the medical expenses of up to Rs. 5 lakh for the poor," he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme for people above 70 years; Delhi, Bengal excluded

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.50
    02:48 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3.6 (-2.45%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.00
    02:48 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.3 (8.28%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.75
    02:48 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.3 (0.2%)

    Tata Motors share price

    839.50
    02:48 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -39.2 (-4.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,454.95
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    902.05 (10.55%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    254.75
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    8.35 (3.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.10
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    5.35 (3.11%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    342.60
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -30.15 (-8.09%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    323.80
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.9 (-6.33%)

    Tata Motors share price

    839.30
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -39.4 (-4.48%)

    Thermax share price

    5,105.35
    02:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -226.35 (-4.25%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    315.70
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.2 (9.81%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.35
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.65 (8.47%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,196.85
    02:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    89 (8.03%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    553.15
    02:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    38.85 (7.55%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.