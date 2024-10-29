Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above on Tuesday. "People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals; they will be given the 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card," PM Modi said at an event in Delhi on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An elderly person wanting avail the benefits of the scheme must hold an "Ayushman Vay Vandana Card".

The Prime Minister, however, said elderly in Delhi and Bengal won't be able to benefit from Ayushman Bharat as their governments are not implementing it for "political reasons."

PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi on Tuesday to launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around ₹12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

"As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)," PM Modi launched the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. "This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income," a government press release stated.

This national health scheme aims to provide comprehensive coverage of up to ₹5 lakh for hospitalisation expenses. "But regrettably, political interests have hindered its implementation in your states [Delhi and Bengal]," PM Modi said.

"I extend my apologies to senior citizens aged 70 and above living in Delhi and West Bengal. Unfortunately, due to the state governments' decision not to participate in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, I will be unable to provide assistance," he said.