PM Modi extends best wishes on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja: ‘Sabhi deshwasiyon ko…’

To mark the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes for the day. He also mentioned ‘Saraswati Puja’ in his message shared on the social media platform X.

“Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja,” read a post by PM Modi on X in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda also extended their wishes for the festival on X.

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami," read a post by Amit Shah.

Wishing a happy Basant Panchami, JP Nadda wrote on X, “Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom and knowledge and love for nature.”

Basant Panchami 2025 celebrations Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, is celebrated every year on the first day of spring season. As per Hindu calendar, it falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees worship Maa Saraswati, an Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival.

Saraswati Puja During Basant Panchami celebation, people worship Maa Saraswati. Those into music worship their musical instruments, whereas children, students, and scholars worship their books, which are considered a symbol of Goddess Saraswati. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati is considered highly auspicious on this day. People worship to seek blessings of Maa Saraswati to pray for wisdom, peace of mind and wealth.

