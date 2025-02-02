PM Modi extends best wishes on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja: ‘Sabhi deshwasiyon ko…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on social media, emphasizing its auspiciousness. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also conveyed greetings for the festival dedicated to the goddess of learning.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated2 Feb 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended best wishes on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

To mark the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes for the day. He also mentioned ‘Saraswati Puja’ in his message shared on the social media platform X.

“Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja,” read a post by PM Modi on X in Hindi.

PM Modi extended his wishes on Basant Panchami
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda also extended their wishes for the festival on X.

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami," read a post by Amit Shah.

Wishing a happy Basant Panchami, JP Nadda wrote on X, “Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom and knowledge and love for nature.”

Basant Panchami 2025 celebrations 

Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, is celebrated every year on the first day of spring season. As per Hindu calendar, it falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees worship Maa Saraswati, an Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival.

Saraswati Puja

During Basant Panchami celebation, people worship Maa Saraswati. Those into music worship their musical instruments, whereas children, students, and scholars worship their books, which are considered a symbol of Goddess Saraswati. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati is considered highly auspicious on this day. People worship to seek blessings of Maa Saraswati to pray for wisdom, peace of mind and wealth.

Holi preparations post Basant Panchami

Shortly after Basant Panchami celebrations, people celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, with huge joy and fervour. Holi is celebrated nearly forty days after Basant Panchami.

 

First Published:2 Feb 2025, 10:40 AM IST
