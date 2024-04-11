PM Modi extends Eid wishes to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu amid row

The message of PM Modi to Mohamed Muizzu has been shared by the Indian High Commission in Maldives on social media platform X.

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian High Commission in Maldives on social media platform X shared images of the two leaders and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives".

The India High Commission, in a press release, wrote that PM Modi highlighted the cultural and civilizational linkages shared by the two nations. "Prime Minister further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood, and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for," the High Commission of India in Maldives wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ties between India and Maldives have hit rock bottom ever since Muizzu was elected as president of the archipelago island. Muizzu's pro-China policies are one of the biggest reasons behind the strained relationship between India and Maldives of late. The tension between the two countries escalated when three cabinet ministers of the Maldivian government mocked PM Modi on social media over his visit to Lakshadweep Island. Following which, New Delhi summoned the Maldivian high commissioner.

Muizzu recently asked India to remove the military personnel from his country by May 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite all these, India last week allowed the export of certain quantities of essential commodities to Maldives. Now, the two countries have agreed to a formula for replacing troops with technical personnel.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Modi government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

