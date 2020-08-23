Home >News >India >PM Modi extends greeting to farmers on 'Nuakhai Juhar'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi extends greeting to farmers on 'Nuakhai Juhar'

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 10:23 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • 'May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!' Prime Minister Modi tweeted
  • This year, people will celebrate the festival while staying indoors due to Covid-19 outbreak

New Delhi: On the occasion 'Nuakhai Juhar', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on today extended his good wishes to the farmers and wished for their prosperity and good health. "The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

What is Nuakhai Juhar?

Nuakhai Juhar, one of the most ancient festivals, is the agricultural festival celebrated in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and areas of neighbouring states to welcome the new crop of the season. It is also called Nuakhai Parab or Nuakahi Bhetghat.

What does Nuakhai mean?

Nuakhai is a combination of two words signifies eating of new rice as 'nua' means new and 'khai' means eat.

On this day, people worship food grain and prepare special meals. Farmers offer the first produce from their lands to Goddess Samaleswari, the famous 'Mother Goddess' of Sambalpur district of Odisha.

Moreover, locals also organise several cultural programmes - folk songs and dances in their respective districts on this day to display the state's local culture and tradition. However, this year, people will celebrate the festival while staying indoors due to Covid-19 outbreak.

