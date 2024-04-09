PM Modi extends greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: ‘Best wishes to all’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and other festival celebrated across the nation on April 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Navratri wishes on the first day of nine-day long Hindu festival. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri."
