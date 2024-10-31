Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens a happy Diwali, expressing hopes for health, happiness, and prosperity. He emphasized the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha during this festival of lights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to the nation in celebration of Diwali.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha."

Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

It spans five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and engage in joyous festivities, symbolising unity and hope.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram, along with Mata Sita and Lakshman, returned to Ayodhya on this day after 14 years of exile, prompting the people of Ayodhya to illuminate the city with thousands of diyas in celebration—a tradition that continues today.

Acharya Satyendra Maharaj, the chief priest of the Ayodhya Ram temple, announced that Badi Diwali will be celebrated on October 31. On Deepawali, devotees worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Kuber, seeking their blessings for prosperity.

Drik Panchang has confirmed the Diwali date and provided the following auspicious timings:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:52 PM to 8:41 PM, October 31

Pradosh Kaal: 6:10 PM to 8:52 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:52 PM to 8:41 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 6:22 AM on October 31

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 8:46 AM on October 31