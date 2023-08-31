comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 11:22:21
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.05 -0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565 -0.47%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 959.1 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,567.8 -0.71%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi extends greetings on World Sanskrit Day
Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public on World Sanskrit Day and encouraged them to commemorate the language's significance by sharing a sentence in this ancient language.

"Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit," he said on X.

Modi further tweeted, “अग्रिमदिनेषु भारतं G20 संमेलनस्य आतिथ्यं करिष्यति। संपूर्णविश्वतः जनाः भारतम् आगमिष्यन्ति, अस्माकं श्रेष्ठसंस्कृतिं ज्ञास्यन्ति च।"

In a subsequent Sanskrit post, he discussed India's upcoming hosting of the G20 Summit and highlighted how individuals from across the globe will converge here to discover its rich cultural heritage.

Earlier on August 27, PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat said, "We all know that Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages in the world. It is also called the mother of many modern languages. Sanskrit is known for its antiquity as well as its scientificity and grammar. Much ancient knowledge of India has been preserved in the Sanskrit language for thousands of years," he said.

"I am happy that today awareness and pride in Sanskrit have increased among people," Modi said.

In order to connect with one's roots, to connect with one's culture and tradition, there's a very powerful medium – mother tongue, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on World Sanskrit Day.

Also Read: World Sanskrit Day 2023: 10 English words derived from Sanskrit. Check Here

World Sanskrit Day is observed to raise awareness about the language used by scholars and saints in ancient India to pen several revered books, especially about religious teachings and philosophy.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about Sanskrit and said, “Sanskrit, the language of Devtās, is intrinsically linked to Bharatiya culture. It's the mother of many Indian languages."

Also Read: Chandrayaan 3: A glossary of words you need to know

Additionally, World Sanskrit Day serves as a tribute to the birth anniversary of Pāṇini, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar and grammarian. Sanskrit is often referred to as Dev Vani, signifying the language of the deities.

This year, the Sanskrit Diwas falls on Thursday, August 31. The purpose of this day's celebration is to raise awareness and advocate for Sanskrit, one of India's oldest and ancient languages. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App