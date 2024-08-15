’Greetings to my fellow Indians, Jai Hind’: PM Modi extends Independence Day 2024 wishes to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes of Independence Day celebrations

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes of Independence Day celebrations on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes of Independence Day celebrations on X

To mark the celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Indian citizens. Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi extended wishes for the15th August celebrations in a social media post, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

Also Read | Independence Day 2024 Live: PM at Raj Ghat; Union Ministers arrive at Red Fort

Happy Independence Day 2024: Celebrations to start soon at Red Fort

Independence Day celebrations are going on in full swing across the country on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendr Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading towards Red Fort. Within minutes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 schedule

6:50 am- Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address assembly of NCC Cadets and NSS volunteers.

7:18 am- PM Modi arrives at Lahori Gate, Red Fort.

7:30 am- PM Modi unfurls the National Flag, followed by Guard presenting the National Salute. The Band will play the National Anthem and a 21 Gun Salute will be fired.

7:33 am- PM Modi will address the nation in his 11th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Indian Olympic contingent leaves for Red Fort

The Indian Olympic contingent will also attend the Independence Day celebration. The team, which consists of 117 players, left for Red Fort today to attend the celebrations. The Indian team won six medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. India finished in 71st place on the Paris Olympics medal tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics. The Indian shooter bagged a bronze and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. The 22-year-old then etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics after she sealed a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he won a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics.n

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia’Greetings to my fellow Indians, Jai Hind’: PM Modi extends Independence Day 2024 wishes to India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.000.00
      Chennai
      72,416.000.00
      Delhi
      72,276.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue