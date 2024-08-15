’Greetings to my fellow Indians, Jai Hind’: PM Modi extends Independence Day 2024 wishes to India

To mark the celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Indian citizens. Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi extended wishes for the15th August celebrations in a social media post, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

Happy Independence Day 2024: Celebrations to start soon at Red Fort Independence Day celebrations are going on in full swing across the country on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendr Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading towards Red Fort. Within minutes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #IndependenceDay2024



(Photo source: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/7sCjhfEmn5 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 schedule 6:50 am- Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address assembly of NCC Cadets and NSS volunteers.

7:18 am- PM Modi arrives at Lahori Gate, Red Fort.

7:30 am- PM Modi unfurls the National Flag, followed by Guard presenting the National Salute. The Band will play the National Anthem and a 21 Gun Salute will be fired.

7:33 am- PM Modi will address the nation in his 11th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Indian Olympic contingent leaves for Red Fort The Indian Olympic contingent will also attend the Independence Day celebration. The team, which consists of 117 players, left for Red Fort today to attend the celebrations. The Indian team won six medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. India finished in 71st place on the Paris Olympics medal tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.