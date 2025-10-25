PM Modi extends 'salutations and homage' as four-day Chhath Puja festivities begin with 'Nahay-Khay'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 25, extended wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The four-day Chhath Puja festivities kicked off with 'Nahay-Khay' and devotees were seen performing rituals on the first day today.

PM Modi in a post on X stated, “With the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, the four-day grand festival of Chhath is commencing auspiciously from today. My heartfelt best wishes to the devotees across the country, including Bihar. My salutations and homage to all those observing the fast!”

In another post, he remarked, “I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to visit Begusarai yesterday. Bihar's nightingale, Sharda Sinha ji, has a deep connection with Begusarai. Sharda Sinha ji and many folk artists from Bihar have added a unique dimension to the Chhath festival through their songs.”

He added, "Today, on this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with all of you some songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi), which will mesmerise everyone who listens to them."

Describing the festival as a symbol of simplicity and restraint, whose purity and adherence to rituals are unparalleled, he emphasised that the ancient tradition of Chhath has had a profound impact on society. Notably, Chhath Puja rituals begin with Nahay-Khay. widely celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna is observed on Panchami. It is followed by Chhath Puja on Sashti and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Chhath Puja 2025: Tithi, sunrise, sunset and shubh muhurat time Dedicated to Sun God, the four-day festivities will culminate on October 28, according to Drik Panchang. While the festival will be officially celebrated on October 27, Monday, it is important to note the below mentioned tithi, sunrise, sunset and shubh muhurat time.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:46 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 6:04 AM on October 27

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 7:59 AM on October 28

Chhath Puja Significance Chhath Puja is known by several names, such as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. Celebrated after Diwali or Tihar, until the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, it's the time Lord Surya is worshipped to seek blessings for a prosperous and progressive live.