PM Modi extends wishes of Kharchi Puja; All you need to know about Tripura’s traditional festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended best wishes for Kharchi Puja, an ancient traditional festival celebrated prominently in Tripura. The celebration of the festival will begin today at the Chaturdasha Devata (Fourteen Gods) Temple in Khayerpur, Old Agartala.

Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all. May it also enrich everyone’s lives with prosperity and harmony. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

About Kharchi Puja festival The festival has been celebrated since the erstwhile royal dynasty and is associated with meticulous rituals and customs. Kharchi Puja is observed in the Ashadha month and is deeply associated with the religious heritage and culture of the region.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced Saturday afternoon with the revered ritual of bathing the idols of the Fourteen Gods in the Howrah River. The event witnessed the presence of temple authorities, priests, and a gathering of devotees who participated in the traditional rites.

Kharchi Puja is a week-long festival of immense religious significance that draws thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond. The ritual bathing of the deities marks the beginning of the festivities, symbolising purification and the washing away of sins. The idols are then brought back to the temple with great reverence and elaborate rituals.

Throughout the festival, the deities are worshipped by devotees with offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets, accompanied by the chanting of hymns and traditional music. During the celebration, the temple is decorated with flowers, and various cultural programs are organised.