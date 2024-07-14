PM Modi extends wishes of Kharchi Puja; All you need to know about Tripura’s traditional festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes of Kharchi Puja, festival celebrated prominently in Tripura.

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends wishes of Kharchi Puja festival in Tripura.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends wishes of Kharchi Puja festival in Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended best wishes for Kharchi Puja, an ancient traditional festival celebrated prominently in Tripura. The celebration of the festival will begin today at the Chaturdasha Devata (Fourteen Gods) Temple in Khayerpur, Old Agartala.

“Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all. May it also enrich everyone’s lives with prosperity and harmony,” wrote PM Modi on X.

About Kharchi Puja festival

The festival has been celebrated since the erstwhile royal dynasty and is associated with meticulous rituals and customs. Kharchi Puja is observed in the Ashadha month and is deeply associated with the religious heritage and culture of the region.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced Saturday afternoon with the revered ritual of bathing the idols of the Fourteen Gods in the Howrah River. The event witnessed the presence of temple authorities, priests, and a gathering of devotees who participated in the traditional rites.

Significance of Kharchi Puja

Kharchi Puja is a week-long festival which holds immense significance among the local devotees and also for those who come 

Kharchi Puja is a week-long festival of immense religious significance that draws thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond. The ritual bathing of the deities marks the beginning of the festivities, symbolising purification and the washing away of sins. The idols are then brought back to the temple with great reverence and elaborate rituals.

Throughout the festival, the deities are worshipped by devotees with offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets, accompanied by the chanting of hymns and traditional music. During the celebration, the temple is decorated with flowers, and various cultural programs are organised.

The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, including security measures and facilities for the visiting devotees, reported ANI. The Kharchi Puja not only serves as a religious observance but also as a cultural celebration that brings together people from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and shared heritage.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi extends wishes of Kharchi Puja; All you need to know about Tripura’s traditional festival

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue