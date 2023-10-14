comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi extends Mahalaya wishes, says, ‘Maa Durga blesses everyone with wisdom’
Back Back

PM Modi extends Mahalaya wishes, says, ‘Maa Durga blesses everyone with wisdom’

 Livemint

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File: ANI Photo) (PIB)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File: ANI Photo) (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Mahalaya.

"On this revered day of Mahalaya, we pray Maa Durga blesses everyone’s lives with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. May this special occasion be a beacon of courage, harmony and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!," tweeted PM Modi.

The early morning rendition of Mahishasur Mardini, which consists of a series of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga, was broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), PTI reported.

Mahishasur Mardini was initially aired as a live program on AIR in the early 1930s. Ever since, it has evolved into a customary Mahalaya morning tradition.

Mahalaya, which signifies the commencement of Durga Puja festivities, has arrived. It is observed at the conclusion of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus honour their ancestors. This year, this significant day falls on September 25.

Also Read: World Cup 2023, Durga Puja driving surge in hotel, airlines fares in India: Jefferies

Hundreds of thousands of individuals in West Bengal performed 'tarpan,' signifying the start of the festive season with Durga Puja just six days away.

The day commenced with people paying their respects to their ancestors on the banks of the Hooghly River and other water bodies throughout the state.

On Mahalaya, sculptors typically paint the eyes of Devi Durga in a ritual known as 'Chokhhu Daan'.

Also Read: 'Check Aadhaar, allow only Hindus': Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane flags ‘love jihad’ threat during Navratri events

Durga Puja is scheduled to commence on October 20, starting on Sashti, and will conclude on October 24, Dashomi. Nevertheless, in Kolkata, some community puja pandals have already been inaugurated over the past few days, drawing crowds eager to catch the first glimpse of the artistic creations.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App